Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie

Genie writer Richard Curtis has recently revealed that he sought permission from the Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise to add a joke related to the actor in the movie.

In the movie, lead character genie Flora develops a crush on the Hollywood megastar after seeing him in the movie Mission: Impossible for the first time, leading her to cover the wall’s of her room with actor’s pictures.

Richard revealed that to feature the three second clip of Mission: Impossible and use Cruise’s pictures in the movie, they definitely asked for permission from the actor.

Genie official trailer

In an interview with People Magazine, the writer revealed that the acting icon was kind enough to give them a go-ahead, adding, “I don’t know weather it’s a favour to me and Melissa (actress playing the character of genie Flora) or someone in the mail room said, 'This sounds okay'.”



He stunned fans by revealing that most of the other jokes featured in the movie were thought of by Melissa herself.

The captivating aspect of Richard Curtis movies

Richard said that his movies follow a setting in which everything feels emotionally true but at the same time it appears silly, adding, “In Genie, Melissa went between being impish and being a real serious actor.”