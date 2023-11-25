Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired

Prince Harry has just come under fire for treating his father King Charles like a bank

The decline of Prince Harry’s relationship with the rest of the firm has just been brought to light.



These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

He weighed in on these claims during his most recent interview with The Mirror, and the main reference point is his need book.

The conversation arose once Mr Jobson recalled an instance where the Duke was accused of swearing at his father, due to depleating funds.

It detailed instances where Prince Harry would often call Queen Elizabeth and left her “weary and tired” as a result.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome,” Mr Jobson quoted a source saying in his book.

Even the late Queen made it clear at that time that she “didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”



In regards to his relationship with King Charles however, Prince Harry ended up getting shut down cold as a result of swearing.

“Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds,” allegedly.

Not to mention, “When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank.”

A separate extract from Mr Jobson’s book recounted frustrated text exchanges with the late monarch Queen Elizabeth and admitted that she was “really frustrated” with Prince Harry.

Allegedly she felt Prince Harry was “so consumed” by his love for Meghan that it was “clouding his judgment” and this occurred after she started feeling way too tired of his constant criticism of the monarchy.