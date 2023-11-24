 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not popular in the US, says an expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no appetite in US amid failed selling
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not demanded in the US, says expert in a ‘rude’ awakening.

Political commentator Lauren Chen talks about the couple’s failures, especially after being dropped from their Spotify deal.

She said: "These are deals they’ve had for years and what have they done with them?"

Ms Chen added on GB News: "The docuseries was universally panned from what I saw. There is just no appetite for what Harry and Meghan are trying to sell anymore."

The expert then touched upon the likes and dislikes of the potential market in America, noting that the audience does not resonate with Royalty.

Ms Chen then talked about the importance of content for the public, highlighting how people are much attracted by the kind of stories producers want to tell.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Meghan Markle goes for 'typical celeb move' to create buzz around her name
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Princess Anne opinions on 'slimmed-down monarcy' directed to Meghan, Prince Harry?
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Tom Cruise permits jokes about him in 'Genie' movie
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over 'obsessive' habits from King Charles
Prince Harry irritates Meghan Markle over 'obsessive' habits from King Charles