Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not popular in the US, says an expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no 'appetite' in US amid 'failed selling'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not demanded in the US, says expert in a ‘rude’ awakening.

Political commentator Lauren Chen talks about the couple’s failures, especially after being dropped from their Spotify deal.

She said: "These are deals they’ve had for years and what have they done with them?"

Ms Chen added on GB News: "The docuseries was universally panned from what I saw. There is just no appetite for what Harry and Meghan are trying to sell anymore."

The expert then touched upon the likes and dislikes of the potential market in America, noting that the audience does not resonate with Royalty.

Ms Chen then talked about the importance of content for the public, highlighting how people are much attracted by the kind of stories producers want to tell.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

