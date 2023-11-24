Prince Harry shares two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with wife, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’

Prince Harry was dragged for maintaining a distance between his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the Royal family until they issued an "apology" to his wife, Meghan Markle.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is said of be adamant that he would only reconcile with King Charles, Prince William, and the rest of the family members, if they apologies to his wife.

While bashing the Duke over his “outrageous” demands, Sarah Vine, said one day Archie and Lilibet would question Harry about his “absurd persecution complex.”

In a conversation with Palace Confidential, she said, "I still don't understand what they want the apology for? Apologies are... I mean, what would it change?”

"Materially, would it actually make their lives any better?” she asked, adding, "I think he's just being petulant as ever."

"It's all about [Prince Harry], he doesn't think about anybody else,” Vine continued. "He doesn't think about what this has done to his father, what this has done to his brother, what this is doing to his two children who will grow up completely estranged from their British family, which maybe that's the right thing, I don't know.”

Further delving into Archie and Lilibet’s separation from the Royal family, she said, "But they might like to have some connection.”

"Imagine if you get to the age of 12 and then you suddenly realise you're the grandson of the King of England and you've never been allowed to meet him because your father's had some absurd persecution complex for most of your life and recording strange birthday videos,” she added.