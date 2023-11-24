Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey

Sharon Osbourne recalled the time she used a controversial drug to lose weight in December 2022

Sharon Osbourne, who lost 42 pounds with a controversial weight-loss drug, admitted that she wants to "put on a few pounds" now.



The former X Factor judge recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and discussed her worries regarding the weight loss medication that left her "feeling nauseous the whole time."

"It does what it says on the packet, it does," the 71-year-old music manager assured hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, "But my only fear is that it is put in the right hands. I don't think it's for teenagers at all. I'm scared of 16 to 20-year-olds."

Moreover, she added: "I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don't want young girls because in the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny”

Speaking about her use of the weight loss medication in December 2022, Sharon stated, "I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight constantly. I thought I've tried everything so I thought I might as well try it."

In the end, she admitted that she could "really use" putting on some weight now, "But at this point the way my body is, it's not listening."