 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey

Sharon Osbourne recalled the time she used a controversial drug to lose weight in December 2022

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

File Footage

Sharon Osbourne, who lost 42 pounds with a controversial weight-loss drug, admitted that she wants to "put on a few pounds" now.

The former X Factor judge recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and discussed her worries regarding the weight loss medication that left her "feeling nauseous the whole time."

"It does what it says on the packet, it does," the 71-year-old music manager assured hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, "But my only fear is that it is put in the right hands. I don't think it's for teenagers at all. I'm scared of 16 to 20-year-olds."

Moreover, she added: "I think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand that there can be side effects to this. I don't want young girls because in the world we live in today everyone wants to be skinny”

Speaking about her use of the weight loss medication in December 2022, Sharon stated, "I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight constantly. I thought I've tried everything so I thought I might as well try it."

In the end, she admitted that she could "really use" putting on some weight now, "But at this point the way my body is, it's not listening."

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Matthew Perry fans remember 'Friends' star at 'Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade'
Matthew Perry fans remember 'Friends' star at 'Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces third SA, attempt to murder lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces third SA, attempt to murder lawsuit
Kanye West ditches Bianca Censori for North West
Kanye West ditches Bianca Censori for North West
Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed
Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde's relationship status revealed
Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'
Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'
What was Matthew Perry's favorite ‘Friends’ episode? video
What was Matthew Perry's favorite ‘Friends’ episode?
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations