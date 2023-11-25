Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears

 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears dispels sister Britney Spears feud rumours

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn Spears has recently brushed off the feud speculations with her sister. 

Rumours started swirling that the sister's have fallen out after the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in 2022. 

Jamie Lynn Spears clears off feud rumours 

But during the Friday's episode of the I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! reality TV show, Jamie dispelled the rumours, stating, "I love my sister."

Jamie also detailed the incident when her elder sibling kissed the Queen of Pop, Madonna, on stage in 2003. 

She said, "I was a school going girl at that time and they just did it. I was at home watching the viral scene unfold and thought, 'Oh OK, this will be fun at school tomorrow'."

She defended Britney's actions stating, "Anything my sister ever did, I always thought was the best. If anyone ever said anything to me about my sister, I have always given them a shut up call."

Britney concerned about sister's revelations at the show

Earlier, it was reported that Britney was terrified about what her sister might reveal during the latter's time at the show but now it appears that Jamie Lynn's clarification would provide some sort of relief to the Toxic hitmaker. 

