King Charles son Prince William was the person who was able to convince late Queen Elizabeth II to punish her "favourite son" Prince Andrew

King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health

Britain’s King Charles was said to be left in ‘tears’ over concerns for his younger brother Prince Andrew's mental health, a royal expert and biographer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed.



Royal expert Omid Scobie claims in his upcoming book Endgame, which is set to release next week, saying "King Charles was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew's mental health."

The alleged friend of the California-based royal couple further says, "Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder."

"He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way."

The royal expert went on to claim that future king Prince William was the person who was able to convince late Queen Elizabeth II to punish her "favourite son" Prince Andrew.

The new claims came two days after reports Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have reached a "settlement" after becoming embroiled in a High Court dispute between a wealthy Turkish woman and businessman.