 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health

King Charles son Prince William was the person who was able to convince late Queen Elizabeth II to punish her "favourite son" Prince Andrew

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health

Britain’s King Charles was said to be left in ‘tears’ over concerns for his younger brother Prince Andrew's mental health, a royal expert and biographer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed.

Royal expert Omid Scobie claims in his upcoming book Endgame, which is set to release next week, saying "King Charles was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew's mental health."

Also Read: Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’

The alleged friend of the California-based royal couple further says, "Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder."

"He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way."

The royal expert went on to claim that future king Prince William was the person who was able to convince late Queen Elizabeth II to punish her "favourite son" Prince Andrew.

Read More: King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

The new claims came two days after reports Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have reached a "settlement" after becoming embroiled in a High Court dispute between a wealthy Turkish woman and businessman.

King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’ video
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance