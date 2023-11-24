 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend

The royal expert said, Meghan Markle "never wants to set foot again in England" as she "never felt at home"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 24, 2023

King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend
King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attended his father King Charles coronation without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in May.

There were claims Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stayed in California with her children to mark son Archie's birthday, which is also May 6, the day King Charles was officially crowned.

Read More: King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health

Now, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Harry has finally disclosed the real reason why the Duchess of Sussex missed the coronation.

In his upcoming book ENDGAME, which is set to release next week, Scobie reveals that Meghan didn't attend because she refused to "dive back into the soap opera of the court”.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’

According to the Mirror UK, the royal author further claimed Archie and Lilibet doting mother "never wants to set foot again in England" as the former Suits actress "never felt at home".

Scobie’s latest claims came amid reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are desperate to spend Christmas with the royal family in Britain. 

Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Sofia Vergara claps back at ageist Internet trolls
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
Cher tells herself to ‘man up’ for upcoming memoir
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’ video
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance