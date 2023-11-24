The royal expert said, Meghan Markle "never wants to set foot again in England" as she "never felt at home"

King Charles coronation: real reason finally revealed why Meghan Markle did not attend

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attended his father King Charles coronation without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in May.



There were claims Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stayed in California with her children to mark son Archie's birthday, which is also May 6, the day King Charles was officially crowned.

Read More: King Charles left in ‘tears’ as he was afraid for THIS royal’s mental health

Now, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Harry has finally disclosed the real reason why the Duchess of Sussex missed the coronation.

In his upcoming book ENDGAME, which is set to release next week, Scobie reveals that Meghan didn't attend because she refused to "dive back into the soap opera of the court”.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’

According to the Mirror UK, the royal author further claimed Archie and Lilibet doting mother "never wants to set foot again in England" as the former Suits actress "never felt at home".

Scobie’s latest claims came amid reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are desperate to spend Christmas with the royal family in Britain.