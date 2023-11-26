King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed

King Charles' real opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed

King Charles genuinely felt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misunderstood conversation around Prince Archie’s skin colour.

The monarch was reached out by Meghan Markle in 2021 after her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. In a written letter, Meghan revealed the names of two Royal Family members who commented upon Archie’s looks ahead of his birth.

Charles, however, assured Meghan that there were no bad intentions behind the comments.

Royal expert Omid Scobie reveals His Majesty knew this was "something he felt strongly about."

He reportedly expressed that he believed there was "no ill will" or "casual prejudice."

In 2021, Meghan talked to Oprah Winfrey about "several conversations" that revolved around her how unborn son is going to look.

On television, Meghan declined the name the Royal Family members, reasoning their public image.

"I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said.