 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed

King Charles' real opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 26, 2023

King Charles strong feelings over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed

King Charles genuinely felt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misunderstood conversation around Prince Archie’s skin colour.

The monarch was reached out by Meghan Markle in 2021 after her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. In a written letter, Meghan revealed the names of two Royal Family members who commented upon Archie’s looks ahead of his birth.

Charles, however, assured Meghan that there were no bad intentions behind the comments.

Royal expert Omid Scobie reveals His Majesty knew this was "something he felt strongly about."

He reportedly expressed that he believed there was "no ill will" or "casual prejudice."

In 2021, Meghan talked to Oprah Winfrey about "several conversations" that revolved around her how unborn son is going to look.

On television, Meghan declined the name the Royal Family members, reasoning their public image.

"I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said.

Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly' haunting the royals, not laying 'old bones to rest'
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly' haunting the royals, not laying 'old bones to rest'
Mark Hamill shares jaw-dropping news about 'The Joker'
Mark Hamill shares jaw-dropping news about 'The Joker'
Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles’ monarchy ‘checked’ video
Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles’ monarchy ‘checked’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori rift’s real reason laid bare after viral dance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori rift’s real reason laid bare after viral dance video
Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez's 'lazy' title
Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez's 'lazy' title
Tom Hanks drops his 'neglected' favourite film title
Tom Hanks drops his 'neglected' favourite film title
Ben Affleck' resents' to be driver of Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck' resents' to be driver of Jennifer Lopez