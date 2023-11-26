 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans

Roger Bonds was also nominated by Cassie in sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs former head of security, Roger Bonds, found himself in legal trouble after the rapper's former girlfriend Cassie filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the singer and nominated the head of security in it as well.

Diddy's former head of security responds to Cassie's lawsuit

Diddy's former head of security has now responded to the Cassie's now dismissed lawsuit (after her settlement with singer), via a cryptic social media post. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "This is not meant to be threats of snitching or anything against like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only."

He further detailed the reasons, "First, because I have four daughter so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for years."

According to the Daily Mail, he also shared photos of himself standing with Cassie and Diddy (what appears to be deleted now) and captioned the post, "IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH [sic] BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET, Nothing matter now but FAMILY."

Diddy's cryptic post confuses fans

The cryptic message from Bond has confused fans of whether it's confirmation of the crimes committed by rapper Diddy or is he denying the Cassie's accusations. 

