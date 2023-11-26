 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

When ‘Oppenheimer’ will get on streaming service?

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

In the streaming era, films usually appeared on the OTT platforms for streaming in a few weeks. But not Oppenheimer. In one estimate, the movie makers are eyeing next year's release of the critically acclaimed movie.

Christopher Nolan-directed movie was distributed by Universal Pictures and set to release on the streaming platform Peacock.

However, recently, a user asked the service for an update on the mega-hit R-rated film release, prompting the official Peacock TV Care to respond, “Hello! Thank you for contacting Peacock. At this time, we have no news regarding Oppenheimer becoming available on Peacock.”

The statement continued, “Make sure to follow us so you can stay in the loop for future updates. Should you have any other questions, do not hesitate to DM us. We're happy to help!"

It comes after the Cillian Murphy-starrer hit the theatres again, this time in 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on November 3.

This new move pointed to a longer wait for the nearly $1 billion film to watch at home.

According to The Direct, the release could be pushed into 2024.

Christopher previously hilariously doubled down on the impact of physical media, adding that it exists "so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

It is pertinent to mention that Oppenheimer was digitally released to buy on Prime Video, AppleTV+, Xfinity, and others on November 21.

