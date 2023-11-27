Twilight director hints Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in potential 'reboot'

 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

Twilight director has seemingly found her new pair in a potential film reboot.

Catherine Hardwicke, who has directed the first of the five Twilight movies, agrees that Kenne Ortega and Jacob Elordi would fittingly replace Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hardwicke made the revelations.

“Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today?” The host asked, “Is Jenna Ortega…”

“Oh yeah, that would be perfect,” the director replied.

“I mean, he’s amazing,” she said of the Kissing Booth star.

“He probably would be Edward today. Exactly,” said Hardwicke.

When asked about Stewart’s replacement, the director said: “I mean, of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega is amazing.”

“For me, it would be fun to do Twilight in outer space,” she revealed. “I would be ecstatic to do that, something totally different.”

