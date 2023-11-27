Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande’s inner circle appears to have finally made up its mind about Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande appears to have finally gotten the blessing of many of her closet, with regards to Ethan Slater and their relationship.

Grande’s relationship with Slater began even before his marriage to Lily Jay ended, back in July.

For those unversed, Slater is also a father to 15-month-old Ezra.

According to OK magazine, the dad-of-one seems to have warmed the hearts of those around Grande because “Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious.”

According to a report by OK magazine, “They’re both very involved in each other’s lives.”

Since making their relationship official, the duo has also not stepped up their PDA either.

The duo also ‘click[s]’ because “they’re both super family-oriented and love that about each other.”

Not to mention, “they think he’s the perfect match for her” and “Ethan is extremely respectful of her boundaries and her profession,” the report added before concluding.