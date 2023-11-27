 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars

Selena Gomez showcases her bond with ‘Only Murders’ co-stars in an endearing tribute

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez has just taken to social media to share a candid snap from the Only Murders set, alongside her costars.

Amid her Emmy nominations for Only Murders In The Building, the singer showcased her treasured bone with two of the film’s co-stars.

For those unversed with the show, it is a comedy series where three strangers let their obsession with true crime shows take them on a chase, following a death in the Upper West Side.

The tribute has been shared to Instagram and contains a candid snap of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, as well as other behind-the-scenes clicks from the set.

From pictures with each of the stars individually, to snaps from the Emmys.

She even captioned the post with the title “trio.”

Shortly after the post went live, fans began flocking to Gomez’s comment section and showcased their love as well.

Some said “the best trio ever” whereas others were simply in aww of the bffs.”

Check it out Below:



