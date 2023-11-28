 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Margot Robbie makes bold request to Greta Gerwig at Gotham Awards

Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig were honored with Gotham Global Icon & Creator Tribute awards for 'Barbie'

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Margot Robbie recently teased Greta Gerwig with a bold suggestion at the Gotham Awards where the duo was honored with the Gotham Global Icon & Creator Tribute awards for Barbie.

Rejoicing the special recognition, the 40-year-old director told Entertainment Tonight that the Gotham Awards have been a huge part of her experience as a filmmaker.

“Especially when it comes to independent films in New York - every time I've gotten to attend this event, it's been inspiring and thrilling to see this group of filmmakers come together and honor their work,” she added.

Read More: Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel

The Barbie star chimed in with a bold comment, saying: “We might be the new, you know, Scorsese and De Niro. Or Scorsese and Leo, you know? What I mean to say is, you have to work with me again at least another four times," she told Greta as they erupted into laughter.

The win comes after the 2023 blockbuster raked in $1.44 billion worldwide, becoming the 14th highest-earning movie of all time.

The whopping amount by the powerhouse duo happens to be more than Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro's 10 feature films altogether. 

