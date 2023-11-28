A revelation by Buckingham Palace aides have finally come out regarding Omid Scobie's new book Endgame

Buckingham Palace aides break silence on Omid Scobie's Endgame

The upcoming book of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unofficial biographer has just come under fire and an aide from Buckingham Palace has finally stepped forward with a response.



They began the conversation off reducing as being "just another book on the Windsors that is not worthy of official comment."

They also went as far as to add, "There are hundreds of books written about the Royal Family.

Scobie however has had a different kind of response to it all and turned to X to showcase his thoughts about the situation.

He wrote, "After all the nonsense written by people who haven't seen the book, I'm looking forward to everyone actually being able to read Endgame for themselves."

The clap backs didn't end there either, he later added in a separate tweet and added, "Hardly a surprise that the twisting of facts and misquoting going on right now has reached new levels of desperation. Looking forward to people being able to read the book for themselves on Tuesday — and hearing my actual voice set some nonsense straight in interviews this week."

For those unversed with Endgame, it promises a " is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

As well as a look into "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."