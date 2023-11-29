Omid Scobie has also issued the statement regarding the Dutch translation after it named two royals in race row

Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has said that royal expert Omid Scobie is ‘obviously lying again’ after the Danish version of his much-anticipated Endgame named the two alleged royal racists.



Commenting on Chris Ship’s tweet, Piers Morgan said, “Scobie’s obviously lying (again). I’m told the two names in the Dutch edition match the names of the alleged ‘racists’ cited in the Meghan/Charles letter exchange post-Oprah, which Scobie details in his book with info he can only have got from Ms Markle or her pals.”

Earlier Chris Ship tweeted, “The name of one of the senior royals alleged to have talked about Archie’s skin colour is in a passage that doesn’t even exist in the English version.

Also Read: Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’

“Was Dutch book translated from different draft? Author Scobie says he never wrote either name. How do TWO appear in Dutch book?”

According to reports, the Dutch version of Endgame by royal expert Omid Scobie contains the names of alleged royals in race row.