Omid Scobie has also issued a statement regarding the Dutch translation of his book, 'Endgame'

Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has dealt a major blow after his much-anticipated book Endgame apparently named the "royal racist."



Scobie’s book, Endgame has been translated in different languages around the world, and was released on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racist", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 without naming.

Now, following the major error, Endgame has been pulled from shelves across Holland.

Royal expert Chris Ship also confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Endgame, pulled from shops in Netherlands But I’m puzzled by how a “translation” of Scobie’s book into Dutch can accidentally name the “royal racist” if the name wasn’t in the original English version.

The book has been pulled from shops after the Publisher confirmed they received a last-minute request to put sales of Endgame on hold as they were "awaiting further instructions".

Later, Scobie also issued the statement regarding the Dutch translation.