Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax

Brad Pitt to spend his birthday with his kids, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne amid feud with his adopted children

Melanie Walker

File Footage

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will reportedly join her dad, Brad Pitt, on his 60th birthday celebration along with her twin siblings, Knox and Vivienne.

According to Closer Magazine, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star wrote letter to his kids, including his adopted children, Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, in an effort to reconnect with them.

However, it seems that only his biological kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, are ready to mend their bond with the Hollywood hunk, as they are the sole ones to be there for him on his big day.

“While Brad is in a far happier place in his life now, there’s understandably a hole left by the absence of three of his children,” the insider said.

“Over the last couple of years, he’s taken a step back to give them their space and respect their decision for no contact.

“But as he approaches 60, he feels it’s time to mark a new beginning for them all and is desperately hoping there is still a chance to make amends.

The source said Pitt will celebrate his milestone birthday in Cabo with ladylove, Ines De Ramon, “with Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne joining after.”

“He’s written letters to all of them and has asked them to join him at mediation in the new year as a first step in attempting to regain a connection,” the insider revealed.

For the unversed, it was recently revealed that the couple’s adopted daughter, Zahara, has ditched the Hollywood star's last name and is only using her mother’s surname.

Few days later, a post by their adopted son, Pax, that he wrote in 2020 was leaked to the media, in which he penned that Pitt has “made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

