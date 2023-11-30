Swifties dive into theories as Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' hit streaming platforms

Taylor Swift has found love again with Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce

Swifties dive into theories as 'You're Losing Me' hit streaming platforms

Acclaimed music icon Taylor Swift fans are in a frenzy as the pop sensation's song You're Losing Me (apparently a breakup anthem) has been made available on streaming platforms such as Spotify.

The song was previously released digitally via her web store in May - with the track believed to allude to her break-up with Joe Alwyn after six years.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement over the release of song on streaming platforms with some linking it to the tears of Joe Alwyn.

One of the Swifties wrote, "Legend has it you're losing me was written using Joe Alwyn's tears as ink."

Another fan of the Midnight hitmaker shared a picture of what appeared to be a cartoon movie which featured a woman sitting on her computer and seemingly searching for Taylor's song, as she wrote, "Not now sweetie 'you're loosing me' is out now on streaming platforms."

A third fan expressed excitement posting a gig of Oprah Winfrey and wrote, "No Way.. You're losing me out everywhere?? You're kidding me."

A fourth fan expressed concerns that with the release of Taylor's song, Joe Alwyn might face of a wave of hatred, as they wrote, "Taylor: releases You're Losing Me.... Everyone: time to get back on the Joe Alwyn hate train.... poor guy."



Taylor and Joe sparked their romance rumours in 2016, keeping their romance under wraps for most of the time. However, during the music icon's record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023, the couple's split was confirmed.

Taylor Swift has found love again with NFL star Travis Kelce.