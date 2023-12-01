Paris Hilton reveals she went for surrogacy even though she'd have loved to give birth to her kids

Paris Hilton opens up about why she opted for surrogacy: ‘A difficult decision to make’

Paris Hilton got candid about choosing surrogacy to expand her family with husband Carter Reum during her reality TV show, Paris In Love.

The socialite, who recently welcomed her daughter, London, months after announcing birth of her son, Phoenix, in January, said, “Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make.”

Hilton explained why she opted for surrogacy during the premiere episode of her show, while admitting how much she would have loved to give birth to her kids.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she said.

"So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him,” Hilton added.

Reum also weighed in on the matter during a confessional, saying, "Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children.”

He added, "We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer's market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller."

"I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go.”

This comes after Hilton expressed how “grateful” she and her husband are since they were blessed with their daughter while speaking with People Magazine.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" she said. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."