 
menu
entertainment
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Paris Hilton opens up about why she opted for surrogacy: ‘A difficult decision to make’

Paris Hilton reveals she went for surrogacy even though she'd have loved to give birth to her kids

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 01, 2023

Paris Hilton opens up about why she opted for surrogacy: ‘A difficult decision to make’
Paris Hilton opens up about why she opted for surrogacy: ‘A difficult decision to make’

Paris Hilton got candid about choosing surrogacy to expand her family with husband Carter Reum during her reality TV show, Paris In Love.

The socialite, who recently welcomed her daughter, London, months after announcing birth of her son, Phoenix, in January, said, “Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make.”

Hilton explained why she opted for surrogacy during the premiere episode of her show, while admitting how much she would have loved to give birth to her kids.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl, London: ‘Out little princess’

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she said.

"So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him,” Hilton added.

Reum also weighed in on the matter during a confessional, saying, "Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children.”

He added, "We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer's market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller."

"I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go.”

This comes after Hilton expressed how “grateful” she and her husband are since they were blessed with their daughter while speaking with People Magazine.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" she said. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie
Jay-Z donates autographed memorabilia for Brooklyn Public Library auction video
Jay-Z donates autographed memorabilia for Brooklyn Public Library auction
Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'
Piers Morgan gives 'low blow,' to monarchy, spills 'guilty party' in 'racist row'
Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale
Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale
Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'
Kate Middleton is 'meant to be kind,' more in trouble than King over 'Endgame'
Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion
Selena Gomez unveils surprising food preferences, cooking passion
King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie
King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him
Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him
Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday video
Ryan Reynolds reminisces with Anna Faris on actress's 47th birthday
Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'
Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'
Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'
Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'
Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death
Paul Walker's brother Cody opens up about coping with actor's untimely death