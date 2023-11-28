Paris Hilton recently welcomed her daughter, London, with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton says she ‘feels complete’ after birth of baby girl London: ‘Out little princess’

Paris Hilton shared her joy about her newborn daughter, London, and expressed her excitement for the upcoming festive season, stating that she feels incredibly fulfilled since welcoming her into the world.



In an interview with People Magazine, the socialite expressed how “grateful” she and her husband, Carter Reum, are since they were blessed with their daughter.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" she said. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving

Hilton, who is also a mother to son Phoenix Barron, said she and her husband, Carter Reum, "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."

Ahead of release of her reality series, Paris In Love, Hilton said, "I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time.”

“Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it's such a magical experience. I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family,” Hilton added.

"I'm just excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom. You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking.”