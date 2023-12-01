 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s under fire for ‘desperate, laughable character assassinations’

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been issued a warning about there being ‘better things’ he could do than take part in ‘desperate, laughable character assassinations’.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed on things during one of her most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

It all started when Ms Vine accused the couple of considering themselves 'high and mighty' before adding, “Everyone is doing just fine without the Duke and Duchess of Poor Little Me, thank you very much. They must be spitting tacks. After all, it wasn't meant to be like this.”

“They were supposed to ride off into the sunset and the whole thing was supposed to collapse without them.”

The expert also added, “But it hasn't turned out that way. Hence, perhaps, these latest, desperate, laughable character assassinations from their 'mouthpiece', Scobie.”

Before concluding she also wondered, “Are the Sussexes trying to stay relevant? If they are, no one's interested. The world has moved on, and we've all got better things to do.”

