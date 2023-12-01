 
menu
entertainment
Friday, December 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is jealous of people who work hard for their success

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his rumored jealousy against anyone who works hard

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of being jealous of other people’s success.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she blasted the Sussexes’ bid to seemingly supporting Omid Scobie ahead of his book release for Endgame.

This is because “in the eyes of the expert, The only people this book damages are the Sussexes themselves.”

“Not just because it makes them seem like a pair of embittered has-beens, jealous of those who have succeeded through hard work and persistence where they failed,” the expert also went on to add, later into the conversation.

“But also — and this is the sad part — because the longer they continue silently to endorse these attacks, the deeper the rift between Prince Harry and his family becomes.”

Before concluding she also added, “And the less likely the chance of there ever being a reconciliation.”

For those unversed, Endgame promises “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of making Pax write scathing Father’s Day post
Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of making Pax write scathing Father’s Day post
King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider
King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie’s claims video
Kate Middleton, Prince William share stunning video amid Omid Scobie’s claims
King Charles jokes about his birthday amid Omid Scobie’s claims
King Charles jokes about his birthday amid Omid Scobie’s claims
Bianca Censori burning a hole’ through Kanye West’s credit cards
Bianca Censori burning a hole’ through Kanye West’s credit cards
Kate Middleton shares first public comments amid royal race row video
Kate Middleton shares first public comments amid royal race row
Prince Harry’s under fire for ‘desperate, laughable character assassinations’ video
Prince Harry’s under fire for ‘desperate, laughable character assassinations’
Omid Scobie vows on his life he DID NOT include names of Royal racists in ‘Endgame’ video
Omid Scobie vows on his life he DID NOT include names of Royal racists in ‘Endgame’
Will Taylor Swift permanently move in with Travis Kelce after ‘practice run’? video
Will Taylor Swift permanently move in with Travis Kelce after ‘practice run’?
Kate Middleton, Prince William snub questions about Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ video
Kate Middleton, Prince William snub questions about Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Katy Perry hits major snag in home accusation case against 84-year-old
Katy Perry hits major snag in home accusation case against 84-year-old
Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie