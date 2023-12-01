Prince Harry is jealous of people who work hard for their success

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his rumored jealousy against anyone who works hard

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been accused of being jealous of other people’s success.



All of this has been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she blasted the Sussexes’ bid to seemingly supporting Omid Scobie ahead of his book release for Endgame.

This is because “in the eyes of the expert, The only people this book damages are the Sussexes themselves.”

“Not just because it makes them seem like a pair of embittered has-beens, jealous of those who have succeeded through hard work and persistence where they failed,” the expert also went on to add, later into the conversation.

“But also — and this is the sad part — because the longer they continue silently to endorse these attacks, the deeper the rift between Prince Harry and his family becomes.”

Before concluding she also added, “And the less likely the chance of there ever being a reconciliation.”

For those unversed, Endgame promises “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”