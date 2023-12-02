 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William deems Prince Andrew ‘ticking time bomb’?

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's father Prince Andrew is hopeful to one day ramp up his charitable efforts

Prince William deems Prince Andrew ‘ticking time bomb’?

Prince William considers his uncle Prince Andrew a ‘ticking time bomb’, royal expert Omid Scobie has claimed in his book, Endgame.

Scobie’s remarks came amid claims Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is hopeful to one day ramp up his charitable efforts, and make his way back into the public eye.

Scobie, alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, quoting an insider, writes in his book: “William finds this quite extraordinary. The man is a ticking time bomb!”

Prince William’s father King Charles has so far given no indication of a possible return to working duties for Prince Andrew, however, a report by Daily Express UK recently claimed, the Duke of York has apparently been given 'royal pardon' as he joined the monarch and Queen Camilla at key event last month.

He was pictured driving his car along the Long Walk where he welcomed the new Dean of Windsor with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, leading to speculations he is slowly re-emerging into the royal fold.

King Charles support to Andrew has also angered some family insiders.

The publication, citing an insider, said: “One would be foolish to assume that Andrew won’t bring further shame . . . it’s his specialty.

“For his brother—the King—to be blindly supporting him, despite the great risk he poses to this entire thing, is crazy.”

