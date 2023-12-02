Beyoncé dines with ‘Mission: Impossible’ stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill

Beyoncé and her hsuband Jay Z stepped out for a low-key dinner with ‘Mission: Impossible’ stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill

On Wednesday, Beyoncé was spotted in London celebrating her new concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, with her husband Jay Z, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill.

The group went to an exclusive members-only club with husband and were later spotted outside where they were snapped by fans and paparazzi.

Beyonce was seen sporting layers of white items while her hubby Jay Z kept it low-key in black trousers and a long black overcoat. Top Gun star Tom Cruise looked dapper in a black suit while his Mission: Impossible co-star Cavill dressed in a plaid tie to join the star-studded night out.

In photos, Beyoncé smiled softly under her outfit. Jay-Z obliged fans with autographs. Cruise grinned widely for photos and signed Top Gun posters. Cavill, known for Superman, simply enjoyed the company of his celebrity friends like Cruise.

The premiere of Renaissance film on November 25 was a star-studded affair, with attendees like Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, four of the singer's former Destiny's Child bandmates—including Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG, Tyler Perry, Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant, Issa Rae, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Winnie Harlow and Lizzo.