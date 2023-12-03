Rachel Leviss treats fans with an appearance on the red carpet months after Scandoval

Raquel Leviss shares major update about life after Scandoval

After being embroiled in Scandoval, Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, appeared on a red carpet event for the first time after the mega-scandal.



Appearing on the iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, the reality star looked stunning in a semi-nude corset along with black sandals.

Last August, the embattled star announced her exit from the Bravo show. Rachel previously apologized to Ariana after she was caught having an affair with her partner, Tom Sandoval, last March.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the former beauty queen penned on Instagram.

She continued, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rachel announced she is set to start a new podcast titled Rachel Goes Rogue, which will air in January.