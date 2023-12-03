 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Raquel Leviss shares major update about life after Scandoval

Rachel Leviss treats fans with an appearance on the red carpet months after Scandoval

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Raquel Leviss shares major update about life after Scandoval
Raquel Leviss shares major update about life after Scandoval

After being embroiled in Scandoval, Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, appeared on a red carpet event for the first time after the mega-scandal.

Appearing on the iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, the reality star looked stunning in a semi-nude corset along with black sandals.

Last August, the embattled star announced her exit from the Bravo show. Rachel previously apologized to Ariana after she was caught having an affair with her partner, Tom Sandoval, last March.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the former beauty queen penned on Instagram.

She continued, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rachel announced she is set to start a new podcast titled Rachel Goes Rogue, which will air in January.

Emily Blunt gets honest about joining Marvel universe
Emily Blunt gets honest about joining Marvel universe
Prince Harry told to 'settle dust' with Royals: 'Time is healer'
Prince Harry told to 'settle dust' with Royals: 'Time is healer'
Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘My virtue is not yet perfected'
Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘My virtue is not yet perfected'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'C-lister' reality celebrities
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'C-lister' reality celebrities
King Charles losing control in '29 hours' after Omid Scobie 'Endgame'
King Charles losing control in '29 hours' after Omid Scobie 'Endgame'
Royals cannot take 'defamatory action' over 'racist royals' row
Royals cannot take 'defamatory action' over 'racist royals' row
Meghan Markle told 'Arche skin colour' talks are not 'racism'
Meghan Markle told 'Arche skin colour' talks are not 'racism'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'snubbed' from Royal wedding, don't want 'overshadowing'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'snubbed' from Royal wedding, don't want 'overshadowing'
Meghan Markle 'dreaming' of becoming like 'mother-in-law Diana'
Meghan Markle 'dreaming' of becoming like 'mother-in-law Diana'
Nick Cannon's outrageous $200,000 Disneyland secret revealed
Nick Cannon's outrageous $200,000 Disneyland secret revealed
Jeremy Allen White shares hug with ex Addison Timlin amid Rosalia romance
Jeremy Allen White shares hug with ex Addison Timlin amid Rosalia romance
'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestant reveals participants' paycheck
'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestant reveals participants' paycheck