Britney Spears has just shed some light into her birthday festivities and some uninvited by ‘welcome’ guests’

Britney Spears dishes on birthday festivities after vet emergency

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has been ringing in her birthday celebrations recently and insiders just dropped some revelations regarding the guest list as well as some new resolutions.

Insiders close to People magazine offered fans a sneak peek into the festivities of the day.

At the event, its been reported by TMZ that Lynne Spears left the singer’s abode on Saturday morning, after apparently spending the night.

Even a source recounted the birthday celebrations and said, “Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family.”

For those unversed, the festivities were also cut short due to a vet emergency that led Spears to rush her dog snow to the clinic.



According to the now 42-year-old singer back in May, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

“After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!.”

Before signing off at the time she also said, “I love you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!”