Sunday, December 03, 2023
David Lynch’s wife Emily Stofle file for divorce: report

David Lynch’s wife Emily Stofle have decided to call it quits on their marriage

Sunday, December 03, 2023

David Lynch’s wife Emily Stofle has decided to end her marriage and the news has been brought to light, as per court documents.

The documents obtained by People magazine showcase a number of demands, from wanting sole physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter Lula Boginia, with visitation rights for Lynch, as well as a substantial amount of spousal support, as well as attorney fees too.

For those unversed with the couple’s love story, they married back in 2009, and even collaborated on screen when Stofle scored a scene in Lynch’s film Inland Empire, as well as the limited series titled, Peaks: The Return.

It is also pertinent to mention that in past interviews, with multiple outlets, Lynch had made it clear what he tends to prioritize over his wife, and its work.

Not to mention, prior to this, he was married over three times, the first was to Peggy Lunch, back in 1967 – 1974, to then with Mary Fisk, from 1977 – 1987, as well as Mary Sweeney from 2006 – 2007.

He is also the father of one daughter and two sons from three different marriages.

Jennifer, 55, from Peggy, son Austin, 41, with Fisk as well as another son Riley, 31, with Sweeney.

