Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her anxieties amid 'GUTS' release

Olivia Rodrigo, the American singer and songwriter, details struggling with 'voices in her head' while creating her second album 'GUTS'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Photo Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her anxieties amid GUTS release
Photo Olivia Rodrigo opens up about her anxieties amid 'GUTS' release

Olivia Rodrigo admits that while producing her second album she had to contend with the worries of pleasing everyone.

The 20-year-old popstar has just bagged the Storyteller of the Year Award, after grabbing three Grammys, at Variety's Hitmakers brunch.

During her speech at the event, Olivia Rodrigo admitted feeling “so much pressure" because she was worried about how audiences would perceive her second album after blessing them with the blockbuster studio album Sour, which was her first album and it dropped in 2021.

Olivia also addressed the process of creating the latest album by saying, "I wouldn’t say it’s always been effortless for me by any means.”

The Bad Idea Right? hitmaker also revealed, “Especially making my most recent album, I had so many voices in my head and I felt so much pressure to please everyone with the music I was making.”

Rodrigo then closed off her monologue claiming, “I found that just simply showing up to create something everyday, even if I didn’t feel extremely inspired, was what pulled me out of that dread and made me start to get really excited about the music I was making.”

