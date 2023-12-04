 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Meghan Markle knew she had more right to speak than unknown Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle believed she was more credible than Kate Middleton due to her work and activism.

The Duchess of Sussex did not like being 'second fiddle' to the Princess of Wales and wanted to stand out on her own.

A source close to the Royal Family tells The Telegraph: "She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.

They added: "I think she found it difficult that the Royal Foundation was already a well-oiled machine by the time she got there," they told The Telegraph.

This comes as Meghan herself spoke about her personality mismatch with Kate Middleton.

Sharing in her six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries, she said: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me," Meghan noted.

Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash
Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles? video
Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles?
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm video
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names