Prince Harry, Meghan Markle believe the Royal Family will not survive long

Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘sure’ of the fact that Buckingham Palace will not survive long without them.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in one things during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In it the expert pointed out the Sussexes hypocricy with the Royal Family.

Per the expert, “Remarkable when you think about it, but it's been almost four years since they left, demanding that their privacy be respected while at the same time invading that of almost everyone else in their family, including the late Queen.”

“By now, the Sussexes could surely have moved on — after all, they've got the freedom and independence they wanted. But it seems they just can't.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive strong warning after ‘Endgame release

“Why? The answer, I believe, is glaringly obvious,” she also chimed in to say.

Because it seems that “having stormed out, in their arrogance and complete lack of self-awareness, they believed that the Royal Family would never survive.”

“They surmised that without their stardust, it would become a tarnished, dull, old institution that interested no one.”

But “the awful reality for them is that precisely the opposite has happened. The British monarchy is thriving: re-invigorated, even.”

Even “the King has stepped into his mother's shoes with solemnity, and he and his Queen have confounded the naysayers by showing themselves to be hard-working and diligent.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking marketing over Christmas venue

Not to mention, “the Prince and Princess of Wales have not put a foot wrong” either “and less prominent royals such as Sophie — the Duchess of Edinburgh — have also stepped up to the plate.”

Before concluding she also said, “Everyone is doing just fine without the Duke and Duchess of Poor Little Me, thank you very much. They must be spitting tacks.”

