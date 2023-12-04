Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are arguing over Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly unable to decide where to spend Christmas this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having “increasingly more frequent rows, the closer Christmas gets.”

The insider told Heat magazine: "[They could] avoid less welcoming types like the Prince and Princess of Wales. Plus it would be a coup from a PR standpoint because they'd maintain those visible links with the monarchy - and, let's face it, that's what makes them marketable.”

They added, noting Meghan Markle’s reservations against the firm.

“But they just can't agree and, the closer Christmas gets, the more rows they're having over it,” they said.

They concluded: "Harry respects Meghan's hard line about putting the Royal Family in the rear-view mirror. He's assured her that's not caving in or backing down."