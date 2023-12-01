Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle insisted that the letter was not leaked to Omid Scobie by anyone in her camp

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive strong warning after ‘Endgame’ release

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received stark warning days after release of their alleged friend Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, where the royal expert has made startling revelations about the members of the Firm.



An expert has warned the California-based royals that they are "losing the PR war" against the Royal Family.

Also Read: King Charles talks about Lilibet, Archie for first time amid royal race row

Speaking to Daily Express US, PR expert Mark Borkowski said: "This guy (Scobie) knows how to create discourse and debate, and if he is the favoured confidant of Harry and Meghan, it strikes me as another attempt from them through third or fourth degree to cause as much mischief as possible.”

Mark Borkowski further said, "It is no good for Harry and Meghan because they continually lose the PR war.

Read More: Meghan Markle reacts to claims she leaked King Charles letters to Omid Scobie

"In a war you need two combatants to fight it out, but there's only one combatant fighting against themselves while the royals don't react. That must frustrate them."