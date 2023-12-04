 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Julia Roberts on apocalypse day: 'I want a lot of alcohol'

If the apocalypse is upon the world, Julia Roberts wants a list of things, which includes getting high.

During an interview with AFP, the Oscar winner opened up about her latest Netflix film, the apocalyptic drama Leave the World Behind.

Regarding what the actress would do if the world were about to end, Julia shared she would indulge herself in whatever time was left.

"I've got 24 hours, I'm piling in with my family, lots of cheeseburgers, an enormous amount of alcohol, chocolate chip cookies, hugs and kisses and wait... maybe sleeping pills! But it won't happen," she added.

The 56-year-old also shared that natural disasters terrified her the most because "they're more realistic and also because, you know, Mother Nature, she just doesn't care what anybody thinks."

Besides Julia, Leave the World Behind also starred Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, with ex-president Barack Obama as the producer.

