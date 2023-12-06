 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'trust eroded' on Meghan, Harry after 'Endgame'

King Charles is disappointed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles is seemingly upset with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the release of Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame.’

The monarch has lost faith in his children and is especially hurt amid his efforts to mend rift with the Sussexes.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight: "The veiled allegations and leaks have further eroded the trust with the family and the Sussexes all over again.

"Just as it appeared that Harry and Meghan were mending fences with King Charles and trying to put this all behind them."

This comes as Speaking royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News that the King was "disappointed" with Harry.

Mr Heydel-Mankoo shared: "He's trying very much to have the focus on his public life and whilst, of course, as a loving father he's very happy to have a conversation with his estranged son, he wasn't the one who was leaking this to them to the press."

