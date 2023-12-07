Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'small puzzle' in 'very real concerns' about Royals

 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a very minute problem in the list of things that are wrong with the Royal Family.

Author Kristen Meinzer highlights the major problems and fault that the British Royals possess and explains the reason they have become a subject to scrutiny especially after the release of book 'Endgame.' 

“I think they are one small piece of the puzzle, if you look at the book and the long list of valid concerns, they are very valid and very real concerns.”

She added: “This could be a moment of reckoning for the Royal Family and it’s not just something that is about Meghan and Harry or that Meghan and Harry should have to stand up against or defend.”

Ms Meinzer then explained: “Even Meghan and Harry don’t get off unscathed in this book, there are also criticism of Meghan and Harry in this book, there are criticisms, obviously, of Prince Andrew, there are criticisms of Charles, there are criticisms of the institution’s long history of colonizing.”

She said: “Harry and Meghan are still the most interesting thing to a lot of readers out there.

Quoting the scandals that followed by the release of the book, the author noted: “The number of headlines that are Meghan/Harry/Scobie, Meghan/Harry/Scobie, it’s because they bring in clicks, they bring in ad dollars, and I would say, these palace insiders, you can’t have your cake and eat it, too, you can’t be mad that Omid is getting all of this attention, and Harry and Meghan are getting all of this attention, at the same time, that you’re leaking dirt, or, stirring up criticisms about Meghan and Harry, because you’re feeing into the attention that they’re getting, at the same time, that they’re getting attention.”

