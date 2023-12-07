 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's ONE condition for reconciliation with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Taylor Swift has yet to receive an apology from Kim Kardashian regarding their infamous 2016 phone call feud.

Per OK!, the Karma hitmaker is reportedly open to saying “water under the bridge,” but she expects a public apology from Kim Kardashian first.

After Kanye West released his controversial lyrics about Swift in Famous, Kardashian shared an edited video of the phone call to imply Swift approved the lyrics.

However, the full unedited tape showed she did not consent to being called a "b**ch." While Swift was open to making amends, she wanted a public apology from Kardashian for misrepresenting the exchange.

Despite the impact the feud had on Swift's mental health, Kardashian doubled down and claimed she approved the lyrics.

The ordeal took Swift to a dark place psychologically as she moved abroad and isolated herself. In a recent interview, she spoke about the "fully manufactured frame job" and illegal recording that was edited against her.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," the Grammy winner said in a recent interview.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," shared Taylor Swift. 

