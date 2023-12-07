 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes

Demi Lovato is revealing her marriage discussions with boyfriend Jute who also co-wrote her song 'Substance'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Demi Lovato is revealing her marriage discussions with boyfriend Jute who also co-wrote her song Substance
Demi Lovato is revealing her marriage discussions with boyfriend Jute who also co-wrote her song 'Substance'

Demi Lovato opened up about her marriage discussions with boyfriend Jutes while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Heart Attack singer, who met the musician while working on her recent album, expressed being "super in love" with Jutes after nearly two years together.

Lovato said Jutes assisted in co-writing some of her songs, including the single Substance, highlighting their strong creative partnership.

She told Hudson it's "so special" to laugh and make music with someone you're with. During the interview, she also shared the couples’ thoughts on marriage.

“We've talked about it. It's been about a year and a half [of dating], so we're taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it's important not to rush that,” the star explained.

“I'm in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we're growing together and it feels so healthy.”

The 31-year-old actress also fondly recalled helping give Jutes a tattoo of one of her song titles that was written about him.

“So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called, Forever For Me, which is a song I wrote about him,” she said.

While she jokingly clarified only assisting and not doing the full piece herself, Lovato said it “turned out okay” in the end. 

Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw' video
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw'
Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'horrendous' 'Mission: Impossible' stunts video
Rebecca Ferguson recalls 'horrendous' 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'When Emma Falls in Love'
Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift's song 'When Emma Falls in Love'
Adele says having a baby is 'not as easy as everyone thinks video
Adele says having a baby is 'not as easy as everyone thinks
Kris Jenner goes totally bare-faced with Corey Gambel
Kris Jenner goes totally bare-faced with Corey Gambel
Taylor Swift's ONE condition for reconciliation with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Taylor Swift's ONE condition for reconciliation with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes react to exes' romance reports
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes react to exes' romance reports
'Yellowstone' creator sues show's star Cole Hauser over coffee brand
'Yellowstone' creator sues show's star Cole Hauser over coffee brand
Sharon Osbourne appears weak post weight loss journey video
Sharon Osbourne appears weak post weight loss journey
Halle Berry reminisces about playing Storm in 'X-Men'
Halle Berry reminisces about playing Storm in 'X-Men'
Kim Kardashian spills on her children's ‘entrepreneurial' future
Kim Kardashian spills on her children's ‘entrepreneurial' future
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse break cover after pregnancy announcement
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse break cover after pregnancy announcement