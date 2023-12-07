Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes

Demi Lovato is revealing her marriage discussions with boyfriend Jute who also co-wrote her song 'Substance'

Demi Lovato opened up about her marriage discussions with boyfriend Jutes while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Heart Attack singer, who met the musician while working on her recent album, expressed being "super in love" with Jutes after nearly two years together.

Lovato said Jutes assisted in co-writing some of her songs, including the single Substance, highlighting their strong creative partnership.

She told Hudson it's "so special" to laugh and make music with someone you're with. During the interview, she also shared the couples’ thoughts on marriage.

“We've talked about it. It's been about a year and a half [of dating], so we're taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it's important not to rush that,” the star explained.

“I'm in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we're growing together and it feels so healthy.”

The 31-year-old actress also fondly recalled helping give Jutes a tattoo of one of her song titles that was written about him.

“So my boyfriend was on tour with me, visiting and we had a tattoo artist there and he wanted to get a tattoo of a song title of mine called, Forever For Me, which is a song I wrote about him,” she said.

While she jokingly clarified only assisting and not doing the full piece herself, Lovato said it “turned out okay” in the end.