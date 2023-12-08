Kate Middleton shows signs of 'coming change' after new photo with King Charles

Friday, December 08, 2023
Kate Middleton’s new portrait with King Charles and other senior royals shows life could be changed for the Princess of Wales.
The mother-of-three wore a visibly shorter ribbon to display her Royal Family Order, indicating big changed coming her way.
Royal editor Emily Nash tells HELLO!: "The King will issue his own Royal Family Order in future, which will replace the one worn by Queen Camilla and Princess Kate, and the shorter ribbon displayed is a reminder of that coming change.
"I would expect to see them wearing the King's portrait this time next year."
This comes as Kate made a solo visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday.
Commenting on her work, one admirer writes on X: "Doing what she does best, amazingly."
Another wrote: "A new Children's Surgery Unit... nice! And the Princess looks fantastic... love her interaction with the children, yes!"
A third added: "The wonderful Princess of Wales!"