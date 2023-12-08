Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011

Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?

Prince William and Kate Middleton found a perfect match in one another from the time they were dating.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who tied the knot in 2011, kept each other grounded.

Royal watcher Richard Compton Miller said: "I have no doubt William found it very difficult to replace Kate. He inhabits a world where women are very impressed by his status - and they often throw themselves at him. It's quite hard to find a girl who is as beautiful as Kate and who has also got her feet on the ground.

He added: “There were times when it was rumoured that he was getting up close and personal with girls in clubs but he never seems to have slept with them, as far as we know. We live in a world of kiss-and-tells and I think William is very frightened of that. The great thing about Kate is how beautifully she behaves."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

