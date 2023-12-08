'Lonely' Prince Harry 'aches for the world he left behind' in the UK

Prince Harry is seemingly lonely in his Montecito residence with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry now resides in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet. However, royal reporter Kinsey Schofield tells GB News that Harry is likely struggling without his close friends and family nearby.

Growing up in England, the Duke of Sussex was accustomed to being surrounded by cousins and his all-boys school friends.

Schofield pointed out he would wake up every day with his rowdy friends in the castle during holidays.

Schofield believes Harry misses the family atmosphere he left behind in the UK. Harry grew up in a very tight knit environment with the royals and his peers.

Schofield said: “Even without knowing what I know, you have to imagine that this is a young man that grew up in an all boys school with a bunch of rambunctious guys.”

"A lot of really deep, fun, silly friendships. They experience something that normally people didn’t experience. Going away to school and waking up with your friends every day, then Christmases in a castle where every room is filled with your cousins.”

"Today, he’ll wake up and celebrate a birthday with four people in the room. His children, his wife and his mother-in-law."

Elsewhere in the interview, she remarked, "I do believe he aches for the world he left behind."

This comes after Harry recently told the court he still considers the UK his home and wants his children to feel the same. But safety concerns prevent visits with his extended family there.