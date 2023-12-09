Jonathan Majors confessed of assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors has denied the allegations and claimed the text messages to be fake

Jonathan Major confessed of assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari

Marvel star Jonathan Majors is currently in hot waters as his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has testified against him in the assault case.

His legal woes have been exacerbated as the plaintiff has submitted another set of evidence of physical assault in the court.

The text messages submitted in the court by Grace, whom Jonathan has claimed to be fake, showcased the former couple's conversation in which the actor allegedly confessed to the assault.

According to People Magazine, the 34-year-old Hollywood actor texted his then-girlfriend in September 2022 which read, "I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don't think you protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something."

Grace assured the Hollywood star that she won't tell the hospital staff about the alleged assault as she wrote "I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go."

She cried while reading the text messages to the court, "I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger painkillers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you."