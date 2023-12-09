 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jonathan Majors confessed of assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors has denied the allegations and claimed the text messages to be fake

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Jonathan Major confessed of assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari
Jonathan Major confessed of assault in new evidence presented by Grace Jabbari

Marvel star Jonathan Majors is currently in hot waters as his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has testified against him in the assault case.

His legal woes have been exacerbated as the plaintiff has submitted another set of evidence of physical assault in the court.

The text messages submitted in the court by Grace, whom Jonathan has claimed to be fake, showcased the former couple's conversation in which the actor allegedly confessed to the assault.

According to People Magazine, the 34-year-old Hollywood actor texted his then-girlfriend in September 2022 which read, "I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don't think you protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something."

Grace assured the Hollywood star that she won't tell the hospital staff about the alleged assault as she wrote "I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go."

She cried while reading the text messages to the court, "I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger painkillers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you." 

Madonna wraps up European tour amidst knee struggles
Madonna wraps up European tour amidst knee struggles
Julia Roberts answers a rare question amid new movie release
Julia Roberts answers a rare question amid new movie release
Selena Gomez's hidden 'victim-mindset' laid bare in viral video video
Selena Gomez's hidden 'victim-mindset' laid bare in viral video
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Shane MacGowan video
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Shane MacGowan
Selena Gomez acting weird amid Benny Blanco marriage rumors?
Selena Gomez acting weird amid Benny Blanco marriage rumors?
Mariah Carey unveils festive limited edition music video for superhit song
Mariah Carey unveils festive limited edition music video for superhit song
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady shower son Benjamin with love on 14th birthday video
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady shower son Benjamin with love on 14th birthday
Timothee Chalamet's three most favourite British dialects revealed
Timothee Chalamet's three most favourite British dialects revealed
Keanu Reeves' home targeted in masked burglary video
Keanu Reeves' home targeted in masked burglary
Kim Kardashian faces plastic surgery speculation - see new photos
Kim Kardashian faces plastic surgery speculation - see new photos
'Lonely' Prince Harry 'aches for the world he left behind' in the UK video
'Lonely' Prince Harry 'aches for the world he left behind' in the UK
Taylor Swift reveals giving up her one big addiction
Taylor Swift reveals giving up her one big addiction