 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message

Sophia Bush made an appearance with Ashlyn Harris after taking a jab at past relationships

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message

Sophia Bush was recently spotted with her rumored lover Ashlyn Harris at an art exhibit in Miami.

The One Tree Hill alum showed up to Art Basel in Miami where she posed alongside the retired soccer player and gallery owner Michelle Tilou who shared the visuals on her Instagram.

In the carousel, Sophia can be seen sporting a camel pants suit with white heels and elevated the look with an oversized clutch whereas Ashlyn wore a green button-up and cream pants.

"Art Basel selfies. Always love seeing my friends work," the gallerist captioned the post and tagged fellow artists.

The 41-year-old actress’ appearance with her new beau comes after she posted a shady message for her past relationships following ex Chad Michael Murray’s recent statement.

The 42-year-old actor had cleared the air on ex Erin Foster’s allegations who hinted towards him cheating on her with Sophia.

“I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go,” Chad told E!News.

Last month, Sophia Bush took a subtle jab at him by sharing a picture of a white cake with icing that read, "congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!"

Emma Stones got intimidated by 'Poor Things' role?
Emma Stones got intimidated by 'Poor Things' role?
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing' video
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed video
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service
Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce
Britney Spears reconciles with mom, shuns ‘unforgivable' dad
Britney Spears reconciles with mom, shuns ‘unforgivable' dad
Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?
Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?
Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024
Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television
Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note video
Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note