Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message

Sophia Bush was recently spotted with her rumored lover Ashlyn Harris at an art exhibit in Miami.

The One Tree Hill alum showed up to Art Basel in Miami where she posed alongside the retired soccer player and gallery owner Michelle Tilou who shared the visuals on her Instagram.

In the carousel, Sophia can be seen sporting a camel pants suit with white heels and elevated the look with an oversized clutch whereas Ashlyn wore a green button-up and cream pants.

"Art Basel selfies. Always love seeing my friends work," the gallerist captioned the post and tagged fellow artists.

The 41-year-old actress’ appearance with her new beau comes after she posted a shady message for her past relationships following ex Chad Michael Murray’s recent statement.

The 42-year-old actor had cleared the air on ex Erin Foster’s allegations who hinted towards him cheating on her with Sophia.

“I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past. I try to move forward every single day and just go,” Chad told E!News.

Last month, Sophia Bush took a subtle jab at him by sharing a picture of a white cake with icing that read, "congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!"