Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider 

Yolanda Hadid approves of her daughter Gigi Hadid’s romance with Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper

Yolanda Hadid has given green light to her daughter Gigi Hadid over her new relationship with Hollywood star, Bradley Cooper.

Not only does the 59-year-old approve of her girl’s new romance but also wants to settle down with the Maestro star, revealed an insider close to the situation.

According to Heat Magazine, Yolanda is urging Gigi to convince the hunk, who is a father to a daughter with ex Irina Shayk, to put a ring around her finger despite their relationship being new.

She believes Cooper is the perfect fit for her daughter and could understand her co-parenting situation she has with her ex Zayn Malik regarding their daughter, Khai.

A tipster told the publication, “Yolanda is over the moon that Gigi and Bradley are dating. She’s convinced Gigi has a real shot of landing Bradley in the long-term, as long as she doesn’t ‘screw it up.’”

“She believes that she can help Gigi land a ring on her finger fast,” the insider revealed.

“Yolanda and Gigi have always been really close and Yolanda likes to give Gigi advice about a lot of things – sometimes even micromanage her a little bit – so this is nothing new,” the insider added.