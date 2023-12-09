 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices

Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to keep fan opinions polarized about their unconventional outfits

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to keep fan opinions polarized about their unconventional outfits
Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to keep fan opinions polarized about their unconventional outfits 

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's sartorial statements continue to polarize opinions. The celebrity couple recently traveled to Dubai where their bold fashion choices received both praise and criticism.

While attending a Balenciaga presentation, Ye and Censori wore all-black puffy pants and long sleeves ensembles. Censori paired the look with black stockings, leaving only her face and hands visible.

A main focal point was Censori's $1,130 fur-lined Balenciaga shoes, one of the brand's latest controversial models breaking sales records. However, some felt Censori's outfit was "obnoxious," commenting negatively on Balenciaga's Instagram.

As the pair headed to Dubai, Censori's outfit choice garnered even more scrutiny. She wore a large blue teddy bear that covered most of her body. Fans on social media criticized the unconventional look.

One user wrote, "That's an insanely revealing outfit. Do you think she'll get banned from the country?"

Another user noted, "Rules are strict in these countries for women."

Another shared, "I’ve seen a few news articles of people being arrested for being drunk and kissing in public in Dubai."

Kanye and Censori have embraced avant-garde fashion since marrying last year. But their experimental styles continue polarizing opinions, with some finding the looks excessive. 

Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid nervous of her mom Yolanda's interference in Bradley Cooper romance
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Adele reveals special person yet to see her residency: 'I want her'
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Jonathan Majors assault trial: 'Hard to prove domestic violence'
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row
Kate Middleton popularity skyrocketed in US amid race row
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness video
Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama