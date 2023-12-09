Kanye West and Bianca Censori get trolled for Dubai fashion choices

Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to keep fan opinions polarized about their unconventional outfits

Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to keep fan opinions polarized about their unconventional outfits

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's sartorial statements continue to polarize opinions. The celebrity couple recently traveled to Dubai where their bold fashion choices received both praise and criticism.

While attending a Balenciaga presentation, Ye and Censori wore all-black puffy pants and long sleeves ensembles. Censori paired the look with black stockings, leaving only her face and hands visible.

A main focal point was Censori's $1,130 fur-lined Balenciaga shoes, one of the brand's latest controversial models breaking sales records. However, some felt Censori's outfit was "obnoxious," commenting negatively on Balenciaga's Instagram.

As the pair headed to Dubai, Censori's outfit choice garnered even more scrutiny. She wore a large blue teddy bear that covered most of her body. Fans on social media criticized the unconventional look.

One user wrote, "That's an insanely revealing outfit. Do you think she'll get banned from the country?"

Another user noted, "Rules are strict in these countries for women."

Another shared, "I’ve seen a few news articles of people being arrested for being drunk and kissing in public in Dubai."

Kanye and Censori have embraced avant-garde fashion since marrying last year. But their experimental styles continue polarizing opinions, with some finding the looks excessive.