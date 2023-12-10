 
Eloise Wells Morin

Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off

Greta Gerwig, who is the director of Barbie, addresses the possibility of a new movie from the 'Barbie' franchise

Eloise Wells Morin

While Margot Robbie denies the need for a sequel to Barbie, Greta Gerwig, who is the director of the super-hit movie, hints at a possible spin-off. 

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was released in July of 2023 alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Soon after its release, Barbie garnered a collection of $1.4 billion at the global box office and became the highest-ever grossing film by a female director. It also gained the honor of being called the highest-grossing movie of the year.

Earlier this year, Margot Robbie weighed in on the need for a second Barbie, maintaining, "We did not built the movie to be a trilogy or something," because they had put everything they had into this film.

With that being said, Greta Gerwig maintained that fans could hope for a possible spin-off of Barbie which will revolve around the story of Ken, Barbie’s romantic interest.

In a recent interview with Sharyn Alfonsi, Greta was asked if there would be another movie centered solely on the character of Ken.

In response to this question, she played coy and said, "I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we’ll see."

She even added that they had to reduce Ken’s role in the original Barbie movie.

She addressed before signing off, "We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write." 

