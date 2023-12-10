Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami

Fans wish 2 Chainz a speedy recovery after he had an accident in Miami

In early Saturday morning, 2 Chainz was reportedly carried to the hospital after he had a car accident in Miami.



According to TMZ, the incident happened after the It's a Vibe rapper exited a strip club; his wheels was hit by a driver from behind, leading him to lose control.

"We're told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence," the report added.

Besides having neck injuries, the 46-year-old is reportedly in stable condition. The College Park native also shared snippets of the incident on his Instagram, showing a Black Tesla damaged.

On the other hand, fans on the internet shared their concerns online and wished the Grammy winner a speedy recovery.

"Wishing him safe recovery," one fan wrote.

Another added, "omg, I hope he gets better."

"Hope he gets well soon and avoids the heavy weight chains next time," a third added.