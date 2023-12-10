Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William share adorable holiday card

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially released their Christmas card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable monochrome photo with their three kids.

The family of five wore all-white ahead of the occasion.

The couple captioned the photo: "Our family Christmas card for 2023."



Royal admirers were quick to comment on the family, with one noting: "So lovely pic and children look so growing up . Prince George such a beautiful young man and princess Charlotte is unbelievable nice. The small one lovely as always."



"Merry Christmas!! Wishing you all peace and joy!!" another added.



A third wrote: "Merry Christmas your royal highnesses and Happy Holidays."



Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

