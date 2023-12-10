 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William share adorable holiday card

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially released their Christmas card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable monochrome photo with their three kids.

The family of five wore all-white ahead of the occasion.

The couple captioned the photo: "Our family Christmas card for 2023."

Royal admirers were quick to comment on the family, with one noting: "So lovely pic and children look so growing up . Prince George such a beautiful young man and princess Charlotte is unbelievable nice. The small one lovely as always."

"Merry Christmas!!  Wishing you all peace and joy!!" another added.

A third wrote: "Merry Christmas your royal highnesses and Happy Holidays."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'
Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See
Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update
Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy
Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy
Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family