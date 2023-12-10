 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?

Sequel speculations of 'Barbie' gained traction as Ryan Gosling weighs in

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Barbie sequel on the cards after tremendous success?
'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?

Speculations of a Barbie spinoff are in the air after the film's groundbreaking success. Adding his contribution to the mix, Ryan Gosling shared his vision of the character Ken.

Responding to a fan's query about the sequel, the LaLa Land star said, "Oh, I'm not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing."

"We have no information," co-star America Ferrera noted. "I will say, what Greta and Margot have said is they did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table."

She continued, "Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right?

Noting, "We're not setting it up for 20 years of Barbie movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]... or a Ken spinoff?"

"Can it be a husky Ken?" the actor asked. "Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?"

Greta Gerwig previously weighed in on sequel buzz, “I mean, at the moment, we are at zero,” the director told Entertainment Tonight. However, she teased, “Life is long,” adding, “You never know.”

Meanwhile, the lead actress Margot Robbie told the Associated Press the Mattel doll film may not fit into a trilogy because, “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” she continued. “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show
'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show
Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'
Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See
Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo
Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo
Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update
Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami