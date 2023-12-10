Sequel speculations of 'Barbie' gained traction as Ryan Gosling weighs in

'Barbie' sequel on the cards after tremendous success?

Speculations of a Barbie spinoff are in the air after the film's groundbreaking success. Adding his contribution to the mix, Ryan Gosling shared his vision of the character Ken.



Responding to a fan's query about the sequel, the LaLa Land star said, "Oh, I'm not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing."

"We have no information," co-star America Ferrera noted. "I will say, what Greta and Margot have said is they did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table."

She continued, "Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right?

Noting, "We're not setting it up for 20 years of Barbie movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]... or a Ken spinoff?"

"Can it be a husky Ken?" the actor asked. "Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?"

Greta Gerwig previously weighed in on sequel buzz, “I mean, at the moment, we are at zero,” the director told Entertainment Tonight. However, she teased, “Life is long,” adding, “You never know.”

Meanwhile, the lead actress Margot Robbie told the Associated Press the Mattel doll film may not fit into a trilogy because, “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” she continued. “Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”